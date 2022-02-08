Anthony’s Restaurants, a family-owned group of restaurants, has announced that it is joining the Tacoma Narrows community with the purchase of Boathouse 19, a local dockside restaurant with views of the Narrows Bridge.
Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed. With the retirement of founders Dennis and Katie Driscoll, Anthony’s will strive to continue the legacy they have built. The restaurant will continue to operate under the Boathouse 19 name and with the same team members, including general manager John Little and chef Edson Ibarra.
Boathouse 19’s roots can be traced back to 1912, when a Douglas Fir lumber mill operated at the location. In 1949, the Tacoma Narrows Marina staked its claim on the land. For many years, the building housed the local bait and tackle shop, now located next door. The history of the location is honored throughout Boathouse 19, with pieces from the old Day Island bridge repurposed as the bar top and each table top is made from vintage Nalley Valley Pickle barrels.
“For nearly 50 years, we’ve been very selective when choosing opportunities for growth,” said Anthony’s founder, Budd Gould, in a prepared statement. “Boathouse 19’s deep history in Pacific Northwest roots, sitting alongside one of the only docks still selling gas and live herring, makes this a wonderful addition to our family of restaurants.”