Amy Clancy, who served as an award-winning journalist with KIRO in Seattle for more than 30 years, has been appointed media and communications director for the City of Tacoma.
Clancy assumes her new role April 24. In her position, Clancy will oversee the City’s marketing, public relations, media relations, and internal communications efforts, and work with departments on strategies to promote government transparency and encourage civic engagement.
Clancy’s most recent role was with the Seattle Police Department, where she served as director of strategic communications overseeing its Public Affairs Office.
After living and working in Seattle for many years, Clancy and her husband moved back to Tacoma in 2021.