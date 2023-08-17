The South Puget Sound and Olympics Chapter of the American Red Cross — which serves the communities of Clallam, Grays Harbor, Jefferson, Kitsap, Lewis, Mason, Pierce, and Thurston counties — has a new office location in University Place.
“I’m excited to utilize this new space as we continue in our mission to take care of our neighbors when they need it most,” South Puget Sound and Olympics Chapter Executive Director Dan Wirth said in a release from the organization.
To commemorate the new location's opening, the Red Cross is hosting a grand-opening celebration and a ribbon-cutting ceremony from 4-6 p.m. on Aug. 24. The event will feature a tour of the new facility; officials from University Place, Tacoma, and the state writ large will also be in attendance, according to the release.
The American Red Cross is a not-for-profit organization that depends on volunteers to help those impacted by emergencies. This year alone, the South Puget Sound and Olympics Chapter responded to more than 190 disasters and provided emergency assistance to more than 760 people, according to the release.
Find out more about the South Puget Sound and Olympics Chapter of the Red Cross here.