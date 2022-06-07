On Monday, the American Lake Veterans Golf Course unveiled its newly renovated front nine holes with a tournament of the volunteers of the course. The course is located on grounds of the VA Hospital in Lakewood.
The event kicked off with an inaugural tee-off by the general manager of American Lake Veterans Gold Course, Bruce McKenty, and the vice president of the course, Jim Martenson.
“Today, we are having the volunteer tournament to celebrate the 18-hole Jack Nicklaus golf course,” McKenty said to a group of around 120 volunteers who helped get the course ready.
In 2014, Jack Nicklaus designed the back nine holes for the course. That project was completed in 2016, and he also redesigned the front nine.
“It has been a long 20 years since friends got together to make this beautiful venue,” McKenty said. “We have put over $12 million into this golf course over the past 20 years.”
The renovation improves playability for golfers with disabilities, has more compatabilty with the back nine, makes maintenance easier to manage, implements new drainage systems in the new greens, replaces the antiquated irrigation system, and allowed the installation of new asphalt cart paths.
McKenty praised the volunteers who assisted in the course’s preparation and dedicated the tournament to them.
“This is our course. We built it. Thank you for being part of the journey and thank you for letting us be part of the journey with you. You are all wonderful volunteers,” McKenty said. “Today is a special day because it is not about any VIPs, it’s not about the people who have given the millions of dollars over the years, it’s not about the VA, or anybody else. It is about us, the volunteers.”
The course, which provides rehabilitation, socialization, therapy, and support to veterans, is managed and run by some 230 volunteers, many of whom are veterans themselves.
Learn more about the American Lake Veterans Golf Course here.