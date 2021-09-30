David L. Madeira was awarded earlier this week by America’s Automotive Trust (AAT) the Nicola Bulgari Award for 2021.
Madeira, who was the CEO of LeMay — America’s Car Museum for 15 years and later for America’s Automotive Trust — received the honor at the AAT’s first Apex Dinner, which was hosted this year in Birmingham, Michigan. The award recognizes those who have notably promoted America’s automotive heritage, according to a release.
“David is an exceptional leader in the effort to secure America’s automotive heritage,” Gary Gartner, director of the NB Center for American Automotive Heritage, said in a prepared statement. “His commitment to helping ensure collector vehicles are recognized for their important cultural role and have a place in our society, both now and in the future, is exactly the type of dedication this award was designed to recognize.”
“David’s leadership has provided a unifying force to streamline resources, increase collaboration and bring together like-minded organizations working towards a similar goal to perpetuate car culture,” added Tabetha Hammer, CEO and president of America’s Automotive Trust, in the release. “The job of ensuring a strong future of driving and the enjoyment of vehicles is never done. It cannot be accomplished by any singular group or effort — it’s going to take a global community. The vision of America’s Automotive Trust, originally set by David, is to build that community.”
Other Nicola Bulgari Award winners include Jay Leno, NASCAR team owner Rick Hendrick, RM Group founder Rob Myers, and others. For more information about AAT, head here.