Amazon today announced the opening of its new 510,000-square-foot distribution facility in Lacey and said it continues to hire for more than 1,000 full-time positions there.
The facility is located at 3300 Hogum Bay Road N.E.
The Lacey building supports customer fulfillment by receiving large orders of inventory and redistributing products to fulfillment centers across the company’s operations network.
Jobs at the facility have an average starting wage of $18 an hour, plus comprehensive benefits that begin immediately.
“We are proud of the partnership that we have built with Amazon to bring this new facility to our community,” Lacey Mayor Andy Ryder said in a news release. “In Lacey, we are committed to creating a multifaceted and diverse economy and this facility certainly helps with this endeavor by providing opportunities in new career paths in cutting-edge industries like logistics, retail, and technology with a company that is known for innovating.”
Candidates interested in working at the Lacey location can visit this website to learn more and to sign up for text alerts when new jobs are posted by texting AMAZON to 77088. Job candidates must be 18 years or older and have a high school diploma or equivalent. Interested candidates need to apply online, indicate a shift preference, and select an appointment time to attend an upcoming hiring event and orientation. Shift schedules will vary. Veterans and military spouses are encouraged to apply.
“We are excited to welcome so many new Amazonians to our team here in Lacey,” Sean Gimenez, general manager at the facility, said in the release. “We continue to hire for a wide range of roles, everything from receiving to shipping to fulfillment centers within the Amazon network. Amazon offers opportunities for professional development and encourages employees as well as interested candidates to consider building a longer-term career with us.”
Amazon said it has created more than 80,000 jobs in the state.