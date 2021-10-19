Amazon is hiring for more than 500 positions as it prepares to open its 520,000-square-foot sort center in Fife, the company announced today.
Sort center employees are tasked with sorting and shipping packages for final delivery to customers.
The new facility will open later this month in partnership with the Puyallup Tribe of Indians and Marine View Ventures, the tribe’s economic development entity.
“The Puyallup Tribe of Indians is proud of the partnership we have built with Amazon to locate a new operations facility right here in our community,” Bill Sterud, chairman of the Puyallup Tribal Council, said in Amazon’s announcement. “This will have a long-term impact on our members and generate hundreds of new jobs with great pay and benefits for our region. It’s an opportunity to open new career paths in industries like logistics, retail, and technology with a company that is known for innovating.”
Fife Mayor Kim Roscoe called the news exciting for the Puyallup Tribe of Indians and Fife’s economic growth.
“Amazon’s partnership with the Puyallup Tribe will add scale to city utilities, while their workforce payroll and professional development will be an asset for local workers now and in the future,” Roscoe said in a statement.
Tribal Financial Officer Matt Wadhwani, who serves as staff lead for the Tribal Council’s economic development team, added, “This deal shows Tribal Council is serious about using our assets, expertise, and vision to align with innovative companies that respect our Tribe and share our values.”
Guy Palumbo, Amazon public policy director, said the Fife location resulted from strong relationships and planning with the Puyallup Tribe and state and municipal partners, and that the company looks forward to growing partnerships within those communities.
The Fife announcement follows another one Monday that Amazon has 150,000 seasonal jobs available across the U.S, including 2,300 in Washington state.