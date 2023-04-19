Eight Puget Sound students were awarded Amazon Future Engineer scholarships at an event held at the AWS Skills Center in Seattle earlier today.
The $40,000 scholarships will be used for students to pursue computer science or engineering degrees at a college or university of their choice beginning this fall, a release said.
Each student also will be offered a paid internship at Amazon after completion of their freshman year of college and will work directly with Amazon leaders to gain practical, hands-on work experience.
Amazon partnered with Scholarship America to review applications. Recipients were chosen based on academic achievements, demonstrated leadership, participation in school and community activities, work experience, future goals, and financial need.
The eight Puget Sound recipients are:
- Vicente Anyaegbu — Garfield High School, Seattle Public Schools
- Arni Hoang — Cleveland STEM High School, Seattle Public Schools
- Ruthie Lartey — Newport High School, Bellevue School District
- Chelsea (Hai Yi) Li — Garfield High School, Seattle Public Schools
- Abel Mitiku — Shorewood High School, Shoreline School District
- Sahra Mohamad — Chief Sealth International High School, Seattle Public Schools
- Love Oluwaleye — Bonney Lake High School, Sumner-Bonney Lake School District
- Nathaniel Wetzel — Ballard High School, Seattle Public Schools
- Belinda Zhong — Franklin High School, Seattle Public Schools
The Amazon Future Engineer Scholarship program was launched in 2019 and has awarded $38 million in scholarships to 950 students in underserved and underrepresented communities nationwide since its inception. This year, Amazon awarded scholarships to 400 students across the country and committed $16 million in paid tuition.
Ten Teacher of the Year prize packages are also given each year. They award $30,000 to educators who inspire students in computer science and promote diversity and inclusion in the field of technology, a release noted.
Amazon Future Engineer is a childhood-to-career program created to promote computer science and STEM education globally. In the Puget Sound area specifically, the program supports more than 80 schools with the comprehensive development of culturally relevant computer science curriculum, robotics clubs, career exploration opportunities, and educator learning talks.
The effort falls under the umbrella of Amazon’s more than $25 million annual commitment to increasing student access to computer science; STEM career pathways; and the promotion of equity, inclusion, and diversity in the technology industry.
Learn more about the Amazon Future Engineer program here.