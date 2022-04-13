Internet service provider Althea has added Tacoma to its growing broadband coverage area, with installations and infrastructure investment focused in the Hilltop neighborhood.
Althea is a distributed Internet Service Provider (ISP), which works together with local communities and network operators to provide sustainable high speed and low cost broadband access. Althea users in Tacoma can expect speeds around 100 Mbps and to pay, on average, roughly $25 a month.
The mesh topology used to connect users also allows individuals to host infrastructure themselves, growing the network, and earning revenue share for doing so. According to Althea, this keeps value in the community, encourages community involvement, maintains low costs, and creates a more resilient network architecture.
Althea uses a pay-as-you-go payment model to help users manage costs. Additionally, each user has access to the always-on free tier, guaranteeing they will have access to no-cost basic internet, regardless of their financial situation.
Hilltop was one of the first proof-of-concept networks for Althea, partnering in 2020 with Tacoma Cooperative Network and the University of Washington to build and test community-led LTE networks. Through this work in Open5GS, Althea developed KeyLTE, which is an embedded EPC (LTE core) inside an Althea home router, which provides flexibility to build and grow LTE/5G networks anywhere, quickly and affordably.
While Tacoma is the first major urban network to be built with this technology, Althea network launches are planned in San Diego, California, Atlanta, and Georgia later this year.