General contractor Alston Construction has started construction on phase two of the Spanaway facility owned by Ashley Furniture Industries.
Phase two of the project will total 395,000 square feet. It will include a 40-foot clear height, 252 parking stalls, 58 dock doors, and 471 trailer parking spots.
Phase one of the project featured a 715,000-square-foot, build-to-suit warehouse facility with three-story office mezzanines on two separate building corner locations, as well as 119 dock doors, 319 car parking stalls, and a 40’6” clear height.
This Spanaway facility receives inventory from the Port of Tacoma and distributes to other distribution centers. The facility also offers home delivery to the Puget Sound region, as well offers pick up for purchases made in their retail stores throughout the region.