Registration is now open for Alliance Northwest, the largest business-to-government conference in the Pacific Northwest.
The in-person event is scheduled for March 16 at the Greater Tacoma Convention Center.
Alliance Northwest is the premier government contracting event in the region, bringing together prime contractors, government agencies, and small businesses for a full day of relationship building, a release said.
For experienced government contracting firms, Alliance Northwest is the ideal place to strengthen established relationships, explore other government contracting and teaming opportunities, and hear the marketplace’s latest news and trends from the expert workshop speakers, the release said.
The event, which is in its 37th year, is hosted by the Thurston Economic Development Council.
Click here for additional information and to register.