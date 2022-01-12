The largest business-to-government conference in the Pacific Northwest has announced the date of its next virtual meetup. As was the case last year, the March 10 conference will take place online to allow for more efficient networking.
Alliance Northwest is widely known as the meeting spot for government agencies to network and learn with prime contractors and small businesses. This year, the conference will be hosted by the Thurston Economic Development Council. Thurston County is also home to the Washington Procurement Technical Assistance Center (PTAC), a nonprofit organization in Lacey that assists businesses (at no cost) in selling to government.
Businesses, prime contractors, and government agencies interested in attending the event can purchase early-bird tickets through Jan. 31. Starting Feb. 1, ticket prices will increase from $50 to $75. There is a limited amount of attendee discounts available for state-certified veteran-owned businesses.
For those interested in doing business on Joint Base Lewis-McChord, the Pierce County Purchasing Forum is providing opportunities to learn about business on the base and connect with South Sound prime contractors and agencies.
In 2021, there were more than 700 virtual meetings between agencies, primes, and small businesses. The program director of Washington PTAC, Tiffany Scroggs, said in a press release that she expects attendance to double for this year’s event.
Those who are interested in attending can register here.