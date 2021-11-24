The Alaska Airlines Foundation nonprofit has awarded $295,000 in LIFT Grants to 23 nonprofits in five states, including Washington.
"Throughout this pandemic, the resilience of families, communities, and incredible community-based organizations has been nothing less than inspiring,” said Diana Birkett Rakow, Foundation chair and senior vice president of public affairs and sustainability at Alaska Airlines, in a prepared statement. “We’re honored to support these organizations working with communities to close gaps left by COVID restrictions and limited social interaction, to enable equity and opportunity and creating pathways for young people’s success.”
The Alaska Foundation provided LIFT Grants to the following organizations in Washington:
- After-School All-Stars
- AtWork!
- College Possible
- College Success Foundation
- Friends of the Children-Seattle
- Northwest Education Access
- Rainier Scholars
- The Residency
- United Way of King County
- Washington FIRST Robotics
- Year Up, Inc.
- Young Men's Christian Association of Greater Seattle
The Alaska Airlines Foundation will accept LIFT Grant requests starting Jan. 1, 2022, for the next round of 2022 consideration. Learn more about the Alaska Airlines Foundation, guidelines and grant deadlines here.