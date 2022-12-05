Alaska Airlines has become the first U.S. airline to launch an electronic bag tag program, which will enable guests to tag their own luggage through the airline’s mobile app before they get to the airport.
The three-by-five-inch devices are updated with a guest’s flight information through the Alaska Airlines mobile app during check-in, which allows travelers to head straight to the bag drop area once they arrive, a release said.
It is estimated that the devices will reduce the time guests spend in airport lobbies by about 40 percent, including reducing lines and the use of paper bag tags. In addition to its durability (Alaska Airlines employees tested it by running it over with a truck), the devices do not require charging or batteries, the release noted.
Some 2,500 Alaska Mileage Plan members have started receiving their electronic bag tag. Those included in the first wave of the program are guests who have traveled in the last 12 months, checked in at least one bag, and were among the first to register to use the device, the release said.
“We’ve tested our electronic bag tags on countless flights across the country, including international routes where Alaska Airlines flies, and the devices have performed exactly as they’re meant to,” said Charu Jain, senior vice president of merchandising and innovation for Alaska, in a prepared statement. “We’ll collect feedback from our first wave of users before the devices become available to purchase to all our guests early next year.”