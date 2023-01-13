The Port of Olympia is hosting on Jan. 18 a follow-up to the fourth public open house about the Airport Master Plan Update, “Conversation with the Airport Manager,” to provide the community a chance to ask questions and get answers about the master-planning process and the Olympia Regional Airport in general.
The event is set for 6-8 p.m. at the Port's Olympics Room located at 606 Columbia St N.W. in Percival Plaza. It also will be accessible through Zoom.
What is now the Olympia Regional Airport was once Bush Field. In 1942, the airport became an adjunct of McChord Air Force Base. After World War II, the federal government returned the airport to the City of Olympia. The Port of Olympia acquired the airport and 700 acres from the City of Olympia in 1963.
Today, the Olympia Regional Airport is a general aviation public airport offering aircraft service and maintenance operations, flight instruction, hangars and tie down space, state and corporate aviation facilities, and land and buildings available for lease for aviation-related use.
An update to the 2013 master plan for the Olympia Regional Airport has been underway since 2021. So far, it's included four public open houses in addition to other outreach. The FAA recommends the airport master plan be updated every five to 10 years. Click here for more information about the Olympia Regional Airport.