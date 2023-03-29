With recent tech-sector layoffs, rising inflation, and the residual effects of lockdown still lingering, many Americans are looking for creative ways to supplement their income.
One popular option folks have turned to is Airbnb hosting. It can be a lucrative side gig: Airbnb data found that the typical U.S.-based host earned a little more than $14,000 in supplemental income in 2022.
A recent report found that, in Washington specifically, the typical Airbnb host earned more than $16,700 in 2022. The top-five earning counties, according to Airbnb, are King, Pierce, Clallam, Chelan, and Whatcom.
A recent survey also found that two-thirds of the income earned through Airbnb hosting is being used to cover heightened living costs. Nearly half of respondents said their Airbnb earnings helped cover food and other costs that have become more expensive.
