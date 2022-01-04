America’s Credit Union’s (ACU) DuPont branch recently announced that its manager of 12 years, Lidia Dockter, is retiring.
Dockter boasts more than 45 years of experience in the banking industry.
Dockter had been working at Venture Banking for 16 years when, in 2009, ACU purchased the building to host its credit union. Although she had no previous experience working with credit unions, ACU encouraged Dockter to transition to its team, impressed with her positive and strong connections with the community.
Dockter originally began her career in her native country of Panama. For roughly 16 years, she worked as a manager and trainer at the Banco Do Brasil in Panama City. Dockter additionally traveled to the Cayman Islands, where she focused on international transactions.
While in Panama, Dockter met her husband, who was stationed there with the U.S. Army. Once married, Dockter and her husband traveled back to the U.S., where the two established their home in Lacey. There, she continued her career.
While at ACU, Dockter was known by her community, peers, and co-workers for her professionalism and diligence. Under her management, many colleagues continued on to be top-performing managers elsewhere, according to an ACU release.
The main candidate for the now-open management position will be willed to someone she hired and trained herself: Trevor Fetbrandt, whom Dockter initially met while he was working at the commissary at Joint Base Lewis-McChord. With his friendliness and professionalism evident at the time, she encouraged him to apply to her branch’s open teller position despite an unfamiliarity with banking.
Once hired, Dockter took Fetbrandt under her wing. Eventually, he moved through several branch positions and was sent to the South Tacoma branch of ACU. Using Dockter’s previous teachings, Fetbrandt increased service, professionalism, and connected with his staff on a new level, according to the release.
Dockter said she will miss the membership she has worked with and taken care of for so long. But she will be moving on to new adventures and plans to spend more time in Panama, according to the release.