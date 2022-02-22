Actriv Healthcare, a healthcare workforce solution company serving providers and facilities, has announced that it is relocating its corporate headquarters from University Place to Cedar Plaza in Tacoma.
Previously headquartered at 6721 Regents Blvd., in University Place, the company has encountered growth that earned a 2021 ranking by Inc 5000 as America’s No. 40 Fastest Growing Private Company. Such growth created the need for a physical expansion.
The new 9,600-square-foot location at 3650 S. Cedar St. boasts three times the floor room to host Actriv’s recruiting, staffing, and financial operations.
It also features improved access to I-5, Highway 16, and additional room for parking.