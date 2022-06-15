Tacoma-Seattle’s only full tuition and full-need scholarship Act Six is hosting its 20th Anniversary Convention at the brand-new Tacoma Downtown Marriott Aug. 4-7, where it will celebrate the leadership and impact of more than 1,350 Act Six scholars.
For its 20th anniversary, Act Six is commemorating Act Six firsts, including a first medical doctor, CEO, Fulbright scholar, Ph.D., and an Emmy nominee. Many of the scholars and graduates are people of color creating a legacy of distinguished leadership, service, and academic achievement across 20 years.
The convention will bring together current Act Six scholars, graduates, staff, partner college staff, and local community members and Act Six supporters.
Speakers and presenter include Dr. Augustine Ajougu, Crystal Ruby Ben, Michelle Y. Bess, Raygen Brown, Marquise Dixon, Mycal Ford, and more. Registration is $300 for current Act Six scholars.
Learn more online.