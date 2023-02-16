Accrete Construction is finishing up work on the McCormick Heights Apartments development in Tacoma.
The property, located at 2330 Yakima Court, joins several McCormick International developments in the Hilltop community once work is officially completed in March. Accrete’s last project in the Tacoma neighborhood was the McCormick View apartments, a release noted.
The development encompasses five four-story buildings and includes a total of 74 units. One-bedroom and studio spaces are now available for leasing.
Tacoma’s Innova Architects did the engineering and design for the project, the release said.
