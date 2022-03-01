The Korean Women’s Association (KWA), along with the Pierce County Economic Development Council and the Pierce County Chamber of Commerce, recently celebrated cohort three of the Pierce County Small Business Accelerator program, which comprised 21 Asian-American small business owners.
Cohort three represented the program’s first class of Asian-American small business owners in Pierce County. KWA has a two-year contract with Pierce County Economic Development to facilitate the Business Accelerator program for small business owners in Korean, Vietnamese, Cambodian, and English. Cohort three members identified as Korean, Vietnamese, and Cambodian.
Graduates of this training can receive $500 monthly assistance toward commercial rent payment and up to $10,000 in matching grants.
“We at KWA love being able to partner with Pierce County Economic Development Services, Pierce County Chamber of Commerce, and all the Asian American community and faith-based organizations to continue to provide navigation assistance for small business owners,” said Suzanne Pak, director of Community and Behavioral Health at KWA, in a prepared statement. “ We learn from them how to be resilient and resourceful, and we are inspired by how committed they are to providing excellent service for their customers.”
BIPOC (Black, Indigenous, and People of Color) small business owners are encouraged to apply for the next cohort. Pierce County small business owners who have revenue less than $325,000 should apply before April 15, whether they are a new business or existing business.
