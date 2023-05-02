A Small-Business Landscape Check-In

Although we’re years removed from lockdown, small businesses in the South Sound aren’t entirely free from the effects of COVID-related struggles. According to Matthew J. DeBord, Timberland Bank’s executive vice president and chief lending officer, a wide variety of the bank’s small-business customers reported record profitability in 2022 — with triumphs continuing in 2023. Still, many others are continually having to adapt their business models based on long-term pandemic effects.
That mix mirrors broader state data collected by the U.S. Census Bureau, which saw the bulk of respondents surveyed between August 2022 and March 2023 reporting “average” performance of their businesses, and revenues waffling between “steady” and “decreased” during that same window.
Still, DeBord said the first few months of 2023 have seen a particularly active small-business landscape in the South Sound compared to 2022.
“We are excited to see strong demand for small-business loans in the first quarter of 2023,” he said in an email in late March. “Several existing customers have recently approached us about expanding their current location or opening a second storefront. We are also seeing strong demand for financing from medical providers, the construction industry, and even local municipalities. Business owners were initially waiting for rates to drop back down to historic lows, but grew tired of waiting and are now moving forward.”
Chasing after opportunity amid challenge is in step with national trends.
The U.S. Census Bureau, for instance, found in 2020 that there was a 137% increase nationally in new business applications between April and July of that year — and online marketing company Constant Contact found recently that even though there are fears currently of a recession, 1 in 3 people surveyed said they’d nonetheless start a small business.
Forty-five percent of those respondents added that they’d feel comfortable making that leap with $10,000 or less in savings; 22% felt that an amount as low as $2,000 would suffice. Ninety percent of respondents for Forbes’ 2022 Small Business Now report said that they were confident that they’d remain in business a year from when they were surveyed, too.
That blend of apprehension and full-steam-ahead confidence is similar to what’s being seen in the South Sound. “While some customers have tabled expansions or acquisitions due to recession fears and/or rising rates, many of our customers remain confident and are pursuing growth opportunities,” DeBord noted.
That pursuit, though, is not unencumbered by challenge. DeBord said that the cost of borrowing has greatly increased because of rising interest rates (the current prime rate, for instance, is 8% — up from the 3.25% of March 2022), and businesses — especially startups — have had to significantly alter their financial projections based on increasing interest rates.
“Business owners are having to make hard decisions, and many have held back on new purchases due to the higher rates,” DeBord said.
Staffing also presents difficulties and, if not that, exactly, anxiety. According to Constant Contact, about 40% of small businesses report having a hard time attracting new employees, with an additional 21% worried about keeping the staff members that they do have.
And long-term success doesn’t come equally for all business owners. Even though a recent Bank of America report found that most Black business owners are optimistic about their business prospects, about 40% of respondents nonetheless are concerned that they won’t ever have equal access to capital.
Successes and positive forecasts are still in the picture. A 2022 survey from business development resource Hello Alice found that 73% of business owners predict that their businesses are going to grow in 2023 even amid inflation challenges that dovetail with fears of customer loss because of that inflation. Online fintech company Kabbage found in its 2022 Small Business Recovery Report that most small-business sales and nonprofits are getting closer to what they were before the pandemic.
DeBord said that the South Sound has seen an uptick in new retail establishments popping up in vacant storefronts.
The industrial and multifamily real estate market also continues to stay strong, with vacancies remaining minimal and rental rates rising, DeBord added. There’s also been a strong demand for custom residential construction loans in spite of the elevated rate environment.
“Many of our customers have decided the time is now to build their dream home, and we are happy to help them achieve their dream,” DeBord said. Although the local and national economies are in the thick of uncertainty, DeBord expressed cautious optimism. “While 2023 will most likely not be a record year for loan growth, we feel that uncertain economic times present the best opportunities to solidify relationships with our customers,” he said.