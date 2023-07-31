Helen Langer Smith, a pioneering community philanthropist who served for 70 years on Kitsap Bank’s board of directors, died Thursday, July 27. She was 94 years old.
“Helen was a remarkable leader, businessperson, banker, and human being,” Kitsap Bank CEO Steve Politakis said in a release from the organization. “She genuinely cared about Kitsap Bank’s employees and their families and got to know as many as she could through the years.”
The daughter of Frank E. Langer, Jr. (Kitsap County Bank’s fourth president), and Hannah Norum Langer (Kitsap County Bank’s fifth president and the first-ever female bank president west of the Mississippi River), the Port Orchard-born Smith joined Kitsap Bank’s board of directors in 1953, following her completion of the Seattle First National Bank banker training. She was among the first women to complete the formal program.
She served on the board for more than 70 years, making her one of the “longest-ever serving bank directors in the country,” according to the Kitsap Bank release. After being elected board chair in 1986, Smith served until 2011, when her daughter, Cydly Langer Smith, was elected chairwoman. Today, Kitsap Bank’s family ownership continues under the leadership of Smith’s daughters, Cydly Langer Smith and Board Director Melinda Pigors.
Smith continued serving as vice-chairwoman until her death.
Along with her role at Port Orchard-based Kitsap Bank, Smith was additionally known in the community for her philanthropy. In 2015, she authorized a $500,000 donation to build a new athletic field at her alma mater, South Kitsap High School; she also endowed scholarships at Olympic College and the University of Washington’s Foster School of Business.
Born in Port Orchard on June 5, 1929, Smith graduated cum laude in 1950 from the University of Washington with a journalism/English degree and an economics minor. There, she was president of Mortar Board and served on staff of both the Tyee yearbook and the school newspaper, The Daily. She pledged Delta Gamma Sorority, was active in Associated Women Students, and she also was president of Rally Girls, the Husky cheerleading squad.
Post-graduation, Smith moved to New York to study broadcasting at Columbia University. She initially worked in retail and as a merchandiser and model for a luxury department store; she was even offered her own cooking show, but turned it down because she didn’t think she knew enough about cooking. Soon, she returned to the area and began working for KING-TV in Seattle.
In 1961, she married Dr. Meredith P. (Buz) Smith, an orthopedic surgeon. The couple made their home in Medina and raised three daughters, Cydly, Stephanie, and Melinda, there. Motherhood, Smith said according to Kitsap Bank’s press release, was her greatest life challenge, because “you are dealing with the future of the world.”