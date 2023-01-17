A Growth Mindset: How Parents Can Better Prepare Their Children for Financial Success

While working in collections to put herself through college, Melody Bell saw firsthand how difficult it was for people to protect their money. She quickly realized how much of this problem was fueled by a lack of personal finance curricula taught in schools.
“I just saw how people are ill-prepared to enter adulthood and manage their finances, and I really felt like it’s a community responsibility for us to provide that information starting at a young age,” she said.
In 2005, Bell founded Financial Beginnings, a nonprofit that provides tailored personal financial education to empower K-12 and college students, low- to moderate-income earners, and Spanish-speaking community members via a network of volunteers, most of whom work in finance.
In 2014, Bell launched a Washington offshoot of the organization in Tukwila, bringing personal finance education to schools and community centers statewide. She since has expanded the program nationally. We caught up with Bell to find out how parents can better prepare their children for lifelong financial success.
When They're Born
The only thing preventing a parent from setting up a 529 college savings plan upon the birth of their child is the customary four- to five-week window before the child’s Social Security card is delivered. Once that blue card lands in the mailbox, make the call and set up that college fund. Additionally, most financial institutions can set up the account in a way that friends and family can donate to the plan in lieu of baby shower gifts.
Preschool
“I think some (parents) are surprised that even before school, some kiddos are ready to start talking about (money),” Bell said, adding that many children’s shows have episodes or segments on money. Among those resources is Sesame Street’s 2011 limited-run podcast, Elmo’s Adventures in Spending, Saving, and Sharing, and other related on-air segments and reading materials centering around the three-jars concept. In this scenario, kids see Elmo and friends split their coins and dollar bills into “for me, for you, and for later” jars. One to spend, one to give away for a good cause, and one to establish savings.
Elementary
“When you get into elementary ages, emphasis is placed on getting them to start to understand how money is earned and where is the safe place to be putting that money,” Bell said. This is an ideal time to set up a savings account for them through the family’s chosen financial institution to get them thinking about where to store their money ahead of the middle school years. Additionally, talk to them about their already-established college savings account. “I remember my oldest one year — she was maybe 8 or 10 — (said she wanted) people to give her money for her college savings for her birthday. She thought that was really cool,” Bell said.
Middle School
Around seventh grade (at age 13) is when kids can obtain a checking account and debit card. This can be a great steppingstone for teens, as it adds an extra level of security to their spending, according to Bell.
“My oldest daughter one Christmas was going shopping, and she took out over $100 (in cash) for (gifts), and she lost her wallet,” Bell said, noting that debit cards give teens the ability to conduct point-of-sale transactions without paper money that can be lost or stolen.
They also get practice balancing their accounts and tracking their spending. This also is a good time, Bell said, to have intentional conversations about how money is earned.
High School
As the possibility of college looms closer, Bell said it is an ideal time to continue the conversation about how higher education is going to be financed. Ask questions like, “Are savings on track?” and “How has tuition fluctuated since that 529 was established?” As far as spending goes, a child can’t open a credit card until they are 18, but starting at age 16, parents can add them as an authorized user on established cards.
“When my daughter turned 16, I would start sending her to the store for things because she could drive, and I was constantly having to transfer money to her checking account,” Bell said of the impetus for adding her daughter as an authorized user on the family credit card. “That was more convenient for me, and it provided her a leg up on building her credit.”
This also is the time when most kids pick up their first part-time jobs, so Bell encourages parents to have kids take on some of their own expenses, like gas and car insurance. Finally, be mindful of what kids are learning — or not learning — about money in school. If financial responsibility classes are missing from the curriculum, parents are poised to work with administrators to establish these.