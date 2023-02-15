The Washington State Department of Commerce announced in a release today that, alongside the Washington State Arts Commission, it distributed a total of $70 million in grants to 3,787 Washington-based nonprofit and for-profit small businesses impacted by the pandemic.
Funding came from the fifth round of Working Washington Grants and the Convention Center Grant program, the release said, noting that the money will assist businesses in all 39 of Washington’s counties. About $42 million alone went toward organizations working within the cultural sector.
The 3,750 Working Washington grants ranged between $500 and $75,000; 70 percent of awardees self-identified as coming from historically disadvantaged communities, a segment of the population whose pandemic-related hardship was compounded, the release said.
“Artists, cultural organizations, and small businesses in historically marginalized communities were hit particularly hard as revenue generated through ticket sales and sponsorships dried up during the pandemic’s first two years,” said Commerce Director Lisa Brown in the release. “We have worked tirelessly with our partners to ensure that this essential part of the economy can continue adding to the rich culture and diversity for which Washington state is known.”
Another round of about $100 million in relief funding is expected to be available in March and will target small businesses within the hospitality sector.
See who received a grant here.