Tacoma Creates, an initiative aimed at increasing access to arts, culture, heritage, and science experiences throughout Tacoma, is supporting 65 nonprofits through $5.6 million in 2023-2024 funding, the Tacoma Creates Advisory Board has announced.
“This year, we were able to fund 15% more organizations than last year, and the range of programming supported by Tacoma Creates continues to grow in exciting ways,” said Tacoma Creates Advisory Board Chair Sheree Cooks in a prepared statement. “We are seeing more collaboration between cultural organizations, and more opportunities for active engagement in arts, culture, heritage, and science for community members across Tacoma. We are seeing growth in equity work from both large and small organizations too, in terms of access, inclusion, and building diverse teams.”
The Tacoma Creates 2023-2024 funding cycle covers programming that occurs between July 1 and June 30, 2024.
