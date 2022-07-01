A California multifamily investment company has acquired a new 62-unit apartment community in east Olympia for $21.25 million in a 1031 exchange transaction, according to a news release from the buyer’s broker.
The price equates to $342,741 per unit for Crescent Point, located at 5600 Dunham Drive, just north of Yelm Highway Southeast and just west of Wiggins Road Southeast.
"Crescent Point presented the buyer with an opportunity to replace a recently sold 56-unit apartment community in Vancouver, WA, in a 1031 exchange transaction,” said Ryan Kidwell, who represented the buyer in the off-market transaction. Kidwell works in the Seattle office of The Mogharebi Group, a multifamily brokerage firm which also has offices in Salt Lake City, and Costa Mesa, Fresno, Ontario, and Bakersfield, California.
“We were able to identify Crescent Point as our client’s replacement property in less than a month,” Kidwell said in the release, adding that “1031 exchanges can be very complex and come with very stringent timelines making it a difficult process to complete. The seller, with whom we’ve had a previous relationship, was very cooperative which contributed to the success of this seamless transaction.”
A 1031, named after Section 1031 of the Internal Revenue Code, allows the deferral of capital gains taxes when exchanging one investment property for another, according to Investopedia.
Crescent Point was built in 2020 and features one-, two- and three-bedroom units. Each has nine-foot vaulted ceilings, granite countertops, a den or study, carpeted and hardwood floors, walk-in-closets, and an in-unit washer and dryer, the release said, noting the property was fully leased at closing.
The deal closed June 21.
The property’s website lists one-bedroom units starting at $1,625 and two-bedroom units starting at $1,850. No price was listed for three bedrooms.
Crescent Point is the first investment in Thurston County for the San Francisco-based buyer, whose portfolio includes assets in Washington, Oregon, and Idaho, the release said.
Neither the buyer nor seller was named.