Apprenticeship programs for nurses and special-education teachers in Washington are receiving a $5.6 million investment to help address training and staffing shortages.
Together with the Office of the Superintendent of Public Instruction and Washington Education Association, the Washington Departments of Labor & Industries and Veterans Affairs are investing the funds.
Under the grant, apprenticeship programs for special-education teachers will focus on providing training in the Walla Walla, Federal Way, and Mukilteo school districts. It marks the first-of-its-kind partnership between L&I, the OSPI, and the WEA, a release noted.
L&I and the WDVA will use a portion of the grant to fund on-the-job training through apprenticeship for licensed practical nurses in long-term care facilities serving veterans. Such facilities include the Washington Soldiers Home, Washington Veterans Home, Spokane Veterans Home, and Walla Walla Veterans Home, the release added.
The program will focus on nursing assistants and nursing technicians who are completing LPN coursework.
Another portion of the grant involves providing support services to pre-apprenticeship program participants. This could include outreach efforts to underrepresented communities including women, people of color, and veterans as a way to expand participation in a variety of occupations, the release said.
“Training more teachers and nurses will ease the pressure on workers who are doing their best to meet demands well beyond their capacity,” said L&I director Joel Sacks in a press statement. “Along with that, this funding will provide pathways for people in our state into these rewarding careers, particularly to underserved populations.”