Aspire: Demystifying Entrepreneurship for Military Spouses
2-4 p.m. | March 9, 16, 23, & 30 | Virtual
Calling all former or current military spouses, women on active duty, or women veterans: This weekly, four-session program is custom built not only for aspiring women entrepreneurs, but also for those who understand the unique experience of doing so in service to the country. Hosted by Business Impact NW, virtual sessions will touch on refining business ideas, using tools for market research, understanding financial feasibility and sustainability, and cultivating business connections for ongoing support. Visit Business Impact NW to register, or contact vboc@businessimapctnw.org for more information.
Alliance Northwest
9 a.m.-4 p.m. | March 16 | Greater Tacoma Convention Center
Now in its 37th year, the annual Alliance Northwest hosted by the Thurston Economic Development Council boasts the “largest business-to-government conference in the Pacific Northwest.” Speakers from government offices including the Office of Minority and Women’s Business Enterprises, Tacoma Public Schools, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Washington State Department of Enterprise Services, and more will be on hand to discuss critical business issues and connect with local entrepreneurs. Tickets are available via Eventbrite.
Visual Journaling
3-4:30 p.m. | March 18 | Vashon Library, Vashon Island
Whether you’re looking to visualize your weekly or monthly schedule, make purposeful to-do lists, or get your lofty business ideas down on paper, this event will help even the most unorganized person step into the art of journaling. Presented by the folks at SilverKite Community Arts, this session is specifically geared toward adults regardless of experience or creativity level and, thanks to the King County Library System, the event is made accessible for folks who need reasonable accommodations.