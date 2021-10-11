On Indigenous Peoples Day, nearly 2,500 BECU employees are participating in the annual BECU Cares Day. Around 26,000 kits are being packed for nine nonprofit partners that will be distributed to the people the organizations serve.
BECU Cares Day is a way for employees to give back to local nonprofits that are making significant differences in their communities, according to BECU’s president and chief executive Benson Porter per a release.
“We believe all individuals deserve access to essential items that support their well-being,” Porter said in the release.
Each kit is being assembled remotely from home and vary by each partner organization. Kits include items that support personal care, wellness, school supplies and a new home.
This year, the care packages will benefit partners located in Washington and South Carolina. The philanthropic partners include Asian Counseling and Referral Service (ACRS), College Success Foundation, Giving Back Packs, Habitat for Humanity of King County, Housing Hope, Junior Achievement of Washington, One80 Place, Raising Girls, Spokane Neighborhood Action Partners (SNAP).