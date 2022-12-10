The Tacoma-Pierce County Chamber today announced that 21 small businesses in Tacoma owned by people of color, women, and veterans each will receive $5,000 grants for their business from the Thrive Tacoma Business Fund.
The fund was launched this year with $150,000 from Comcast. The Tacoma-Pierce County Chamber serves as the program and fund manager.
The mission of the Thrive Tacoma Business Fund is to provide direct financial support for small businesses, many of which are still struggling with pandemic impacts. In addition to the grants, recipients will receive direct finance, digital access, and other technical support tailored to their unique business challenges, thereby ensuring greater equitable economic development in Tacoma, according to a news release from the chamber.
Additional financial support was given to nonprofits with digital navigators and trusted community members to provide access and assistance to program participants. Those partners include the Black Collective, Mi Centro, and Asia Pacific Cultural Center. The City of Tacoma and U.S. Small Business Administration are additional partners in a broader investment program to bring digital equity to the South Sound, the release said.
More than 800 Tacoma small businesses applied to the fund, with recipients selected through a lottery.
Grant recipients are: Loak Toung Thai LLC, Native American Reentry Services, K&T LLC dba Le Le Restaurant, Buffalo Soldiers Museum, Limitless Apparel LLC, The Atkins Consultant Group LLC, OM Michael Quality Painting LLC, Pour It On LLC, K. Hancock Events, Johnygirl Sound Therapy & Healing Arts Studio, Vigil Family Medicine, Chémel Salon LLC, Ellis Bookkeeping & Tax, MauraMcMahon.com, West Coast Beauty Lab, Sabrina's Imagery LLC, Nail Pro, Connections Counseling & Consulting, Construct N Style, Elements Of Sunshine, and Red Elm Café.
A reception is planned Wednesday at the chamber to celebrate the recipients and award their grants. Chamber President and CEO Andrea Reay, representatives from Comcast, and community partners also will attend to congratulate the recipients.