The Washington State Department of Commerce has announced that, now through June 2, it's seeking nominations for the 17th annual Governor’s Smart Communities Awards. The awards recognize work by local governments and their partners on community planning and development.
Commerce is seeking nominees for one of the following 2023 awards:
- Smart Vision Award for a comprehensive plan, subarea plan or countywide planning policies.
- Smart Projects Award for a project implementing a comprehensive plan.
- Smart Partnership Award for a joint public project that implements a comprehensive plan.
- Smart Housing Strategies Award for creative plans, policies, programs and/or actions.
- Smart Equity Strategies Award for plans, policies, programs and/or actions addressing impacts to community equity.
- Smart Climate Change Strategies Award for plans, policies, programs and/or actions addressing community climate impacts.
- Planning Legacy Award for successful places.
Visit the Commerce Smart Communities Awards webpage for more information and nomination forms.