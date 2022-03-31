The 14th Annual South Sound Sustainability Expo is back April 16.
The event seeks to provide businesses, nonprofits, and community groups an opportunity to connect directly with engaged and waste-conscious consumers and highlight their sustainable services and products.
The expo will be held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the University of Washington Tacoma campus. Admission is free.
Returning just in time for Earth Month, the focus of this year’s event will be on imagining a more sustainable, resilient, and “Better Tacoma 2030.”
In addition to connecting with vendors, attendees can participate in family-friendly activities, see presentations and performances, and explore art exhibits. There also will be an all-new outdoor venue stretching from Tollefson Plaza and along the Prairie Line Trail through the University of Washington Tacoma campus.