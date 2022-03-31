Photo by Brian Cox via the South Sound Sustainability Expo website
The 14th Annual South Sound Sustainability Expo is back April 16.

The event seeks to provide businesses, nonprofits, and community groups an opportunity to connect directly with engaged and waste-conscious consumers and highlight their sustainable services and products.

The expo will be held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the University of Washington Tacoma campus. Admission is free.

Returning just in time for Earth Month, the focus of this year’s event will be on imagining a more sustainable, resilient, and “Better Tacoma 2030.”

In addition to connecting with vendors, attendees can participate in family-friendly activities, see presentations and performances, and explore art exhibits. There also will be an all-new outdoor venue stretching from Tollefson Plaza and along the Prairie Line Trail through the University of Washington Tacoma campus.

