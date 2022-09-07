The Thurston Economic Development Council shared this week that the 14th Annual South Sound Real Estate Forum will be held at The Olympia Hotel Sept. 22 from 11 a.m.-1 p.m.
According to a release, the event will showcase Thurston County real estate trends and properties while providing a venue to share industry information and foster networking opportunities. Speakers will address what makes the county a unique market and why it continues to quickly grow, the release added.
The forum also will touch on how the pandemic impacted regional commercial and residential development, and examine emerging trends driving new development opportunities.
Tickets are $50 a person. Find out more here.