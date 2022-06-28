Coventry Court IV Apartments, a 100-unit building located at 908 76th Street Court East, recently sold in South Tacoma, commercial real estate firm Kidder Mathews announced in a press release today.
The complex sold for $21,150,000, the release said. A separate 20-unit apartment building, known as Coventry Court Annex, also sold for $3,450,000. Each apartment unit has a sale price of $212,000, reflecting current property demand in the area.
Both apartment buildings were sold by local investor Goodman Real Estate to Jordan Fisher with Next Wave Investors. The transaction was overseen by professional brokers Brandon Lawler, Dylan Simon, and Jerrid Anderson from The Simon and Anderson Team, the release said.
“We want to thank the seller and buyer for an extremely smooth transaction,” said Lawler in a statement. “Having experience on both sides of the transaction was very important for the loan assumption process, and we are excited to see what the buyer has planned for the Coventry Court Apartments.”
The Simon and Anderson Team is an apartment brokerage team of 10 brokers from real estate firm Kidder Mathews. Led by Simon and Anderson, the team represents investors during transactions involving apartment buildings.
