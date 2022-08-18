Ten women-owned businesses and start-ups in the Seattle area have been selected to compete in a business pitch competition for a cash award.
KeyBank’s Key4Women program organized the contest with the goal of supporting women-owned businesses in Washington.
The grand-prize winner will be awarded $20,000. All finalists will be awarded a one-year membership to TheWMarketplace, a women-owned e-commerce site.
“Our goal is not only to provide money for the winner’s business growth, but to provide a complimentary one-year membership to TheWMarketplace to all finalists, giving them access to a national sales channel for their products or services," TheWMarketplace co-founder Susan Gates said in a statement.
Finalists also will receive one year of consulting from the UW Foster School of Business, which also provided support to applicants during the application process.
The finalists will present their final pitches to a panel of judges Sept. 15 at the UW Foster School of Business. The presentation is open to the public and also will be livestreamed.
Learn more about the Key4Women 2022 Women-Owned Business Pitch Contest and watch the livestream here.