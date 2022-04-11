Premera Blue Cross last week announced a $1.8 million grant to establish a new program at four colleges in Washington — including Green River College in Auburn and Saint Martin’s University in Lacey — to help Licensed Practical Nurses (LPNs) earn a Bachelor of Science in Nursing (BSN) and address a nursing shortage.
Premera’s grant will support the launch of the program at all four schools and provide student scholarships and faculty stipends.
More people earning BSN degrees will improve workforce capacity to train future nurses, according to a news release from Premera Blue Cross, a not-for-profit, independent licensee of the Blue Cross Blue Shield Association based in Mountlake Terrace. More BSN nurses also can improve quality of patient care, the release said, citing the American Association of Colleges of Nursing (AACN).
Hospitals and clinics across the country are facing shortages of Registered Nurses (RNs) and a recent study predicts another one million RNs will be needed by 2030 to replace retiring nurses. Nursing schools, however, are struggling to expand capacity because of the limited number of nurse educators — a position that typically requires an advanced nursing degree. Colleges and universities turned away more than 80,000 qualified bachelor’s and higher-level nursing degree applicants in 2020 due to faculty shortages, clinical sites, and other resources, the release said, citing AACN findings.
“The severity of this longstanding bottleneck is coming into sharp focus as we also grapple with a growing population of people over 65 who often require more care and a higher-than-ever number of nurses leaving the profession due to burnout,” Mary A. Baroni, an RN and the pathway program coordinator, said in a statement. “We conducted a survey and found many LPNs want to earn a BSN so they can offer patients more advanced care or take on a new educational role but are often met with limited options. Investments from partners like Premera Blue Cross allow us to offer these expanded opportunities that will ultimately lead to a healthier community.”
An LPN Career Advancement Survey before the program’s launch showed lack of programs near home and cost were barriers to pursuing a BSN. As a result, the new program will be available at rural and urban-adjacent colleges to reach more LPNs and allow students to continue working while earning their BSN. The hybrid program can be completed in two years.
“We understand the importance of tackling the root causes of issues in health care and are seeing workforce shortages continue to be a significant problem, particularly in rural communities,” Kitti Cramer, executive vice president at Premera Blue Cross, said in the release. “Building a more robust pipeline of nurses will benefit generations to come and this program really shines in its execution and accessibility. We are grateful to our partners in the community who so skillfully built this pathway for people across the state to seek higher education and advanced training opportunities.”
Saint Martin’s University accepted its first cohort of LPN students in 2021. Three more colleges will start accepting enrollees during the 2022-23 academic year: Columbia Basin College in Pasco; the Wenatchee Valley College campus in Omak; and Green River College.
Premera has committed more than $58 million since 2018 to improve access to care in rural areas, with a focus on physician, nurse, and health aide recruitment and training; clinical integration of behavioral health; programs to increase the capacity of mental health crisis centers in rural areas; and small equipment grants to rural providers, the release said.