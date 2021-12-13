Visiting one’s family for the holidays is often fraught with discord. Even if we luck into an extended family where everyone shares the same political views, there are always kitchen tasks to avoid. Mom might not accept the “I’m watching the game” excuse, but crack open one of these business tomes and she might just issue a pass and applaud her child’s self-growth initiative. Disclaimer: We make no promises this will work on every mom.
Numbers Don’t Lie: 71 Stories to Help Us Understand the Modern World
In his personal blog, Gates Notes, Microsoft founder Bill Gates proclaims that Vaclav Smil is his favorite author, though he rarely recommends the author’s dense books to others due to complex jargon. However, Gates asserts that Smil’s newest book, Numbers Don’t Lie: 71 Stories to Help Us Understand the Modern World, is the writer’s “most accessible book yet.” Inside, readers will find short, digestible chapters on each of the 71 titular stories on topics as diverse as the wine-drinking habits of the French, why electric vehicles aren’t as green as we think, and whether the 1880s were the best decade for technological innovation in human history.
Penguin | $18
My Pursuit of Beauty: A Cosmetic Chemist Reveals the Glitz, the Glam, and the Batsh*t Crazy
At age 20, Vince Spinnato already had been dealt myriad challenges, including bullying, coming out, dyslexia, body dysmorphia, trichotillomania, a devastating breakup, and more. Not to be deterred, the New Jersey resident hopped in his car bound for Hollywood and never looked back. My Pursuit of Beauty documents Spinnato’s career as a serial entrepreneur and cosmetic chemist and details his partnerships with several celebrities — like Jessica Simpson and Michael Jordan — to develop and bring to market their signature scents.
Booklogix | $16.99
Vanderbilt: The Rise and Fall of an American Dynasty
Vanderbilt: The Rise and Fall of an American Dynasty is the quintessential rags-to-riches and back-to-rags story if there ever was one. Told from the perspective of Cornelius Vanderbilt’s great-great-great-grandson, journalist Anderson Cooper, along with historian Katherine Howe, this recent release chronicles the series of fortunate and unfortunate events that built the Vanderbilt empire in Manhattan during the waning decades of the 19th century and — more than a century later — saw its heirs squander it all with lavish events and decadent excesses.
Harper | $30