What First-Time Homebuyers in the South Sound Should Know

Buying a home has been a pivotal chapter of the American dream for generations. But the big step increasingly feels, more than anything, like a pipe dream for many — and if it is within reach, it’s a step nonetheless heavy with anxieties.
For insight, South Sound Business recently reached out to Amanda Jorgensen, a Realtor with Windermere Real Estate Tacoma, about what first-time homebuyers in the South Sound should bear in mind as they wade into the major purchase.
Temperature Check
When we spoke with Jorgensen in mid-April, she said that the $400,000–$600,000 range in the South Sound was “hopping,” and, at certain price points, competitive.
“To give you an example, I had a client look at a house that was $600,000 as the list price,” she told South Sound Business. “I know — and everyone who visited — probably knew that this house was underpriced. They got 34 offers, and the price went up to $805.”
In a follow-up email, Jorgensen noted that homes under $650,000 in the South Sound specifically have a 146% chance of selling, making the region a seller’s market (i.e., a market where those homes often see multiple offers, waived inspections, bigger down payments, escalation clauses, and sales prices way above the asking price). Homes above $650,000, on the other hand, have a 75% chance of selling. Interest rates are slightly down; Jorgensen noted that there are programs available for down-payment assistance for first-time homebuyers.
Still, Jorgensen said, prices are more stable than in the last few years — and the same goes for competitiveness.
There’s a lot more inventory, too, though the “good houses” are still going quickly.
When asked whether it’s a good time for homebuyers to make their purchase now — or if they should wait — Jorgensen again highlighted that low prices are more stable, and competitiveness is decreased compared to the last handful of years.
“My opinion is that I would rather buy at a lesser price and refinance the rate later, when it’s less competitive,” she said.
Trends
Jorgensen said she’s often seeing more clients wanting move-in ready houses — which hasn’t always been so common.
“Buyers are not wanting to do as much of the work now,” she said. “They want a house that’s in trend with current styles. It used to be that a lot of people were interested in gaining sweat equity and doing some work — but they (now) just want it to be done.”
“Part of it is the market and the rates,” Jorgensen added. “The house is costing more upfront, so to remodel it would be an additional cost on top of what you’re already spending. I think it’s also, where do you want to spend your time and money? I’m finding that a lot of people want to spend their time not working on their house.”
Jorgensen is also seeing that people are flocking to Lakewood. Pricing, at the moment, seems to be better there, she said.
South and East Tacoma also remain desirable in the under-$500,000 range.
Dos and Don'ts
Because the market and the intricacies of a given neighborhood change every week, Jorgensen said it’s important to have guidance from somebody who has their finger on the pulse of real estate. So it’s imperative to immediately find a Realtor and a lender — particularly those who have a proven process and a successful track record. A crucial way to confirm those latter traits is through an informational interview.
“You’re looking for people who are really going to guide you and be your advocates through the process,” Jorgensen said. “I’d ask that person for an in-person consultation whenever possible — you want to meet with that person; you want to have your list of questions after you’ve done your own homework.”
Jorgensen said she likes to initially spend about an hour and a half with a client really getting to know them, finding out what’s important to them in their home search, and then explaining what to expect from the process.
When looking for a lender, Jorgensen said, you want someone with a reputation as someone who will help you get your offer accepted, but whose fees also fall within your budget.
One important detail in the homebuying process that’s often overlooked, Jorgensen said, is getting a blank purchase and sale agreement with some of the most common addendums and familiarizing yourself with them before making an offer.
“When it’s time to make an offer and you might be in a competing situation, and you have to run home and sign an offer that your agent has written for you — that’s stressful,” she said. “Reading it and understanding it prior is a great idea.”
It’s also important, Jorgensen added, to not put too much stock in the opinions of friends and family. Though some input is important — feedback on a home’s aesthetics, for instance, is fair game — applying their own homebuying experience might not be helpful, as market conditions rarely stay the same for very long.
“Our parents are looking out for us; that’s great — I totally appreciate that,” she said. “But if Dad bought a whole bunch of houses in, I don’t know, Eatonville, 10 years ago, it’s going to be totally different.”
And though it might seem obvious, Jorgensen still finds that people don’t always talk about how vital it is to refrain from any big purchases while in the process of looking for a house.
“Don’t buy a car; don’t go buy furniture — any of those things,” she said. “You just want to just keep everything done until you are closed on your home.”