 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured

Time Will Tell

  • Updated
Courtesy of Breitling

Should we say time’s up to this quintessential accessory? Local experts say not so fast.

“It’s less appropriate to pull your phone out in a meeting or when you are with company,” said Leslie Panowicz of Panowicz Jewelers in Olympia. “A watch is much more sophisticated and discreet with a quick glance.”

A unique point of view is essential to younger consumers, and some brands are navigating the evolving demand for their products brilliantly, as evidenced by the recent sold-out debut of the MoonSwatch, a low-cost collaboration between watchmaking giants Omega and Swatch.

Craftsmanship has universal appeal, according to Alvin Goldfarb Jeweler’s president, Steven Goldfarb, who said, “Wristwatches allow individual expression and a fine wristwatch, with its gears, springs, and screws, is something that can be gifted to mark a special occasion or shared from one generation to the next.” While it might be impossible to predict the future of watch wearing, a commitment to craftsmanship, detail, and personal style — like most longheld ideas that come under trial — are ideas that many will continue to value and, eventually, stand the test of time.

This idea is alive and well in the Pacific Northwest, as evidenced by Goldfarb, who shared that, “There has been unprecedented demand for fine timepieces over the last few years as more people have come to appreciate the incredible precision and detail that go into these amazing miniature machines.”

Ben Bridge Rolex.jpg

ROLEX

Oyster Perpetual 31 

Ben Bridge Jewelers | $5,400

12262239_fpx.jpeg

FREDQ

30mm Slimlin Moophase Watch with Blue Strap

Panowicz Jewelry | $795

Movado

MOVADO

Bold Evolution Mesh Strap Watch, 34mm

Nordstrom | $695

nomos

NOMOS

Orion 38 Silver Stainless Steel

Fox's Seattle | $2,560

breitling

BREITLING

Superocean Automatic 44 Broze Brown Rubber Strap Watch

Alvin Goldfarb Jeweler | $5,150

 