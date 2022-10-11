Time Will Tell

Should we say time’s up to this quintessential accessory? Local experts say not so fast.
“It’s less appropriate to pull your phone out in a meeting or when you are with company,” said Leslie Panowicz of Panowicz Jewelers in Olympia. “A watch is much more sophisticated and discreet with a quick glance.”
A unique point of view is essential to younger consumers, and some brands are navigating the evolving demand for their products brilliantly, as evidenced by the recent sold-out debut of the MoonSwatch, a low-cost collaboration between watchmaking giants Omega and Swatch.
Craftsmanship has universal appeal, according to Alvin Goldfarb Jeweler’s president, Steven Goldfarb, who said, “Wristwatches allow individual expression and a fine wristwatch, with its gears, springs, and screws, is something that can be gifted to mark a special occasion or shared from one generation to the next.” While it might be impossible to predict the future of watch wearing, a commitment to craftsmanship, detail, and personal style — like most longheld ideas that come under trial — are ideas that many will continue to value and, eventually, stand the test of time.
This idea is alive and well in the Pacific Northwest, as evidenced by Goldfarb, who shared that, “There has been unprecedented demand for fine timepieces over the last few years as more people have come to appreciate the incredible precision and detail that go into these amazing miniature machines.”
ROLEX
Oyster Perpetual 31
Ben Bridge Jewelers | $5,400
FREDQ
30mm Slimlin Moophase Watch with Blue Strap
Panowicz Jewelry | $795
MOVADO
Bold Evolution Mesh Strap Watch, 34mm
Nordstrom | $695
NOMOS
Orion 38 Silver Stainless Steel
Fox's Seattle | $2,560
BREITLING
Superocean Automatic 44 Broze Brown Rubber Strap Watch
Alvin Goldfarb Jeweler | $5,150