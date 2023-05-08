Networking, professional development, and business-related events to help grow your business, brand, or self.
Small Business Help Desk
1-3 p.m. | May 15 | Kent Library
Whether it’s a small-business owner who is looking for advice for an already-thriving enterprise or an entrepreneur who has a business idea and doesn’t know where to start, the Small Business Help Desk at the Kent Library is a font of knowledge. The event provides free, in-person business coaching by counselors from Business Impact NW. Can’t make it this month? The Help Desk is hosted regularly on the third Monday of each month. Visit the library online to register in advance.
Washington State Nurses Convention
9:30 a.m.-2:45 p.m. | May 17-19 | Greater Tacoma Convention Center, Tacoma
If the COVID-19 pandemic taught society nothing else, it’s that — in addition to teachers — nurses are of critical importance. Now it’s time for these hardworking folks to come together to connect, gather collective strength, learn, and hear from local and national speakers on all things nursing. Some topics to be addressed include advocating for oneself and patients, self-care, and improved DEI efforts. Bonus: Nurses who attend all the sessions can earn up to 11 Certified Nurse Educator credits. Grab tickets online.
Lens of Equity Summit
8 a.m.-5:15 p.m. | May 18 | Clover Park Technical College, Lakewood
Held digitally in 2021, this is the inaugural-person Lens of Equity Summit hosted by the Pierce County Community Engagement Task Force, which is powered by WorkForce Central. During the daylong event, attendees will attend talks, workshops, and presentations to learn how to build a diversity, equity, access, and inclusion framework into their business in small and actionable ways. For tickets, visit Pierce County Community Engagement Task Force online.