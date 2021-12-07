After the ups and downs of the last two years, we all deserve a little celebration. Whether your job is back in person, hybrid, or at home for good, you might find yourself purchasing gifts for those with whom you work. Maybe you want to show your appreciation to your intern or tell your work BFF how much their friendship means to you. Whomever the recipient this holiday season, we have cultivated a list of locally-sourced or -crafted gifts theyʼll love.
The Boss
1. Here It Ages Kit
This DIY kit from Gig Harbor-based Heritage Distilling Co. has everything to age whiskey at home. Complete with two bottles of unaged spirits, two 1-liter home aging barrels, barrel stands, and aging instructions, customers can choose between making their own bourbonn, rye, or barley whiskey from the comfort of their home. heritagedistilling.com | $100
2. Bite of Washington Gift Set
Help the big kahuna celebrate home with this Washington state-inspired gift set. There is a bit of everything filling this basket, with locally-sourced savory and sweet treats such as Moon Cheese’s Cheddar Believe, Seattle Chocolate truffle bar, SeaBear’s sockeye salmon, and Garvey’s butter toffee peanuts. madeinwashington.com | $55
3. Dead Sea Bath Salts
Made in Tacoma, these handcrafted bath salts by Soap & Clay are chockfull of natural ingredients like Dead Sea salts, Epsom salts, and essential oils. This aromatic mixture promises to create a relaxing, hydrating, and detoxifying bathing experience at the end of a particularly long workday. soapandclay.com | $15
The Co-Worker
4. Black Winter Truffle Juice
If you’ve got an office foodie in the mix, consider Noble handcrafted truffle juice from Tacoma-based Mikuni Wild Harvest. This gift promises to add depth to a variety of dishes with the mild, subtly musky, earthy flavor of black truffles in or out of season. mikuniwildharvest.com | $49.95
5. Grapefruit Mandarin Alcohol Cleansing Spray
Who couldn’t use more hand sanitizer at a time like this? Cue this 70-percent alcohol cleansing spray from Orcas Island-based Island Thyme. Not only can this spray be applied to hands and surfaces in and out of the workplace, but the grapefruit mandarin scent smells like pure sunshine. islandthyme.com | $10
6. 25-Count Truffles
If your co-worker is hard to read, you can’t go wrong by helping them indulge in some decadent chocolate. These truffles are a simple, yet elegant gift. Seattle-based Indie Chocolate sources its cacao beans straight from farmers to create single-origin dark chocolates. indichocolate.com | $68
The Work BFF
7. Biscotti Eight-Piece Set
What goes together better than you and your work pal? Coffee and biscotti, of course. This woman-owned biscotti shop boasts award-winning biscotti in a variety of flavors. Visit The Art of Crunch shop in Tacoma or shop online via Etsy for this set of crowd favorites, including cranberry white chocolate, blueberry lemon, and vanilla hazelnut. etsy.com | $22
8. Cloudlift Cellars Wine
No matter how close you and your work bestie are, chances are you get on each other’s nerves occasionally. Present your workmate with their favorite varietal from Cloudlift Cellars to uncork the next time you’re feeling a little extra. The Seattle-based winery offers bottles that come in a variety of ages and types to suit anyone’s tastes without breaking the bank. cloudlift.net | $16-36
9. Family Stories Chat Ring
If your work bestie has a family of their own at home, consider an age-appropriate board game or activity from Bellevue-based educational game maker, SimplyFun. We especially like SimplyFun’s Family Stories Chat Ring, which contains nearly 100 questions for families that will spark memorable and meaningful conversation. simplyfun.com | $10
The Intern
Locust Cider & Brewing Co. Gift Card
This family-owned, Washington-based brewing company specializes in one-of-a-kind flavors and creative beverages. If your dedicated intern is over 21, consider treating them to a yummy cider at one of Locust’s several taprooms across the Greater Seattle area via a gift card — to be used after hours, of course. locustcider.com | $25
Delish Bakery Gift Card
We all remember the days of dining hall lunches and ramen dinners. Serve up a gift card to this Steilacoom bakery and let the intern indulge in one of Delish’s muffins, pies, mini cheesecakes, or French macarons. Delish also serves gluten-free options as well as Nespresso to balance out the sweet. delish-bakery.com | $20
Evergreen Cedar Candle
Help your intern get through a stressful season of finals with these aromatic, hand-poured, small-batch candles. Made with soy wax, coconut oil, cotton, and paper wicks, these Seattle-made candles are offered in a variety of natural aromas at an affordable price. seattlecandlecompany.com | $10