The dark days of a Pacific Northwest autumn have us once again binge-watching our comfortable emotional-support shows. A common thread throughout are the rich and complex characters who love to read. Whether itʼs Orange is the New Blackʼs Poussey Washington and Taystee throwing a somber book funeral for their prisonʼs bedbug-infested law library, Lisa Simpson toting copies of works by Sylvia Plath and Emily Dickinson around Springfield Elementary, or the youngest Gilmore Girl inhaling dusty tomes at a Yale library, weʼre enamored with characters who love to read. Taking a page from these bibliophiles, here are some of the books weʼve been reading — when weʼre not watching TV, that is.
Beyond the Green Team: Aligning Internal and External Communication to Advance Corporate Sustainability by Julia L F Goldstein
On the heels of her 2019 debut, Material Value: More Sustainable, Less Wasteful Manufacturing of Everything from Cell Phones to Cleaning Products, Bellevue resident and sustainability expert Julia Goldstein is back with another prescient environmental how-to book for businesses. Where Material Value looked at how manufacturers can better use materials such as metals and plastics, Beyond the Green Team focuses on corporate communications and collaboration around sustainability efforts. “How you talk about sustainability within and beyond your walls affects your company’s ability to redesign products and processes with environmental impact in mind,” Goldstein writes in the book’s introduction. “This book offers a framework for starting and deepening the conversations, including ways to get around common obstacles that can stall sustainability programs.” And when it comes to sustainability, Goldstein takes it a step further to walk the walk — Beyond the Green Team is a print-on-demand paperback, meaning no extraneous copies end up going to waste. Bebo Press | $19.95
Adrift: America in 100 Charts by Scott Galloway
In his work as an NYU business school professor and on his popular podcast, The Prof G Pod, author Scott Galloway uses facts and figures daily to convey the state of the American economy and where it is headed. Using several hearty sailing metaphors, Galloway explains why he turned his prescient 320-page economic report into a visual guide. “I can’t tell a mainsail from a jib,” he writes in the book’s forward, “but I do know how to read a chart. There’s just something powerful about the visual representation of data; it reaches our instinctive ability to assess by sight versus the intellectual exercise of reading words and data.” The 100 visual charts in the book, he said, literally help him and the reader see more clearly what is on the horizon. Portfolio | $35
The Human Side of Innovation: The Power of People in Love with People by Mauro Porcini
Hitting bookshelves this month, The Human Side of Innovation: The Power of People in Love with People is part memoir and part business guide from PepsiCo and 3M’s award-winning chief design officer, Mauro Porcini. As Porcini explains, American industry debuts new technology constantly and sees many employers caring more about the bottom line than about the worker. The antithesis of these profit-driven employers are the titular people-loving people, known to Porcini as “unicorns.” Innovation and the act of becoming a unicorn who has a genuine devotion to fellow humans are what this new release is all about. Berrett-Koehler Publishers | $32.95
When Women Lead: What They Achieve, Why They Succeed, and How We Can Learn from Them by Julia Boorstin
When it comes to strong women making great strides in the business world, Julia Boorstin is pretty much an expert. After all, Boorstin regularly interviews successful female founders as part of her job as an on-air reporter and senior media and tech correspondent for CNBC. But she isn’t stopping there. Informed by interviews with 60 female CEOs and leaders across myriad industries — including Gwyneth Paltrow, Jenn Hyman, Whitney Wolfe Herd, Lena Waithe, and others — Boorstin’s When Women Lead takes a three-pronged approach to gender parity by determining how and why women build strong companies, identifying and solving existing problems, and creating new patterns for future success. Simon & Schuster | $29.99