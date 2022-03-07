It’s been two years since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic in the United States, and uncertainty still looms regarding what things will look like in the future. While gazing into a crystal ball or reading tea leaves has never been overwhelmingly reliable, there is one way to plan for myriad impending outcomes: Educate yourself. Let the following authors prepare you for your future, whether that means being a better leader to improve future outcomes or literally scenario-planning for potential disasters.
Atlas of the Heart: Mapping Meaningful Connection and the Language of Human Experience
Fans of Brené Brown might be happy to learn that the celebrated author, professor, public speaker, and podcast host recently released her newest book, Atlas of the Heart: Mapping Meaningful Connection and the Language of Human Experience. After more than 20 years of studying courage, vulnerability, shame, and empathy, Brown homes in on the 87 emotions that make us human, almost literally drawing a map of the heart. Synopsizing the piece, Brown wrote, “I want this book to be an atlas for all of us, because I believe that, with an adventurous heart and the right maps, we can travel anywhere and never fear losing ourselves.”
Random House | $30
Extra Bold: a feminist inclusive anti-racist, nonbinary field guide for graphic designers
The Amazon.com description of this 224-page read is almost as inclusive as the title and sums things up nicely: “Part textbook and part comic book, zine, manifesto, survival guide, and self-help manual, Extra Bold is filled with stories and ideas that don’t show up in other career books or design overviews.” Burgeoning or longtime graphic designers looking for a way to help their business become more inclusive will find this artfully and collaboratively made manual chock-full of interviews, essays, typefaces, and projects from a diverse pool of artists. In addition to rethinking design principles, Extra Bold also guides readers through addressing wage gaps, shaking up power structures, and coming out at work.
Princeton Architectural Press | $30
Disaster Proof: Scenario Planning for a Post-Pandemic Future
Predictability, especially in the business world, went out the window when the pandemic hit the U.S. in March 2020. Even as we recover from the events of the last two years, we must ask ourselves, “How can we plan for future shake-ups that could be on par with, or worse, than what we’re currently experiencing?” This is a question author and strategist Lance Mortlock attempts to answer in Disaster Proof: Scenario Planning for a Post-Pandemic Future. In this accessible 260-page read, Mortlock outlines scenario-planning, how to employ it, and the benefits of doing so. There also is a special chapter on the role of artificial intelligence in scenario-planning.
Barlow Publishing | $35
Leave No Man Behind
At first blush, the personal recounting of one Ranger’s harrowing experience during a rescue mission in Afghanistan circa 2005 might not seem like a book that would benefit business leaders. But whether on the battlefield or in the boardroom, there always is a mission to be executed. Author, former Joint Base Lewis-McChord Army Ranger, and present-day Redmond-based chiropractor Tony Brooks recounts his mission with incredible detail in this 272-page read while relating elite military thinking to civilian readers. Lessons include finding a sense of purpose, attaining a “we are one” warrior mindset, and the titular importance of never leaving a solider behind.
Diversion Books | $28
Next Job, Best Job: A Headhunter’s 11 Strategies to Get Hired Now
On the hunt for a new job? Author, headhunter, and serial entrepreneur Rob Barnett’s Next Job, Best Job will position employment seekers to disrupt the job search industry and land the position of their choice. Barnett pulls from his decades of experience and a track record for helping thousands of job-hunters in this modern 272-page guide. Topics include how to confront ageism, navigate LinkedIn, network, rebrand, curate an employment-friendly online profile, and more. Barnett even covers how prospective employees can negotiate a higher salary and keep the job once they win it.
Citadel | $27