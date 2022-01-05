The holidays might be over, but thereʼs really no mandate that demands we give gifts only on special occasions. Maybe you want to welcome a new client. Perhaps youʼd like to thank a longtime purchaser for their loyalty. Or maybe you just want to tell your employees their hard work is valued on a random Tuesday. Whatever the reason, donʼt wait to show your appreciation. Hereʼs a gift guide featuring curated items from regional makers and shops to get you started.

Photo by Studio B. Portraits

Playing cards from Pendleton at The Village at Totem Lake in Kirkland. pendleton.com | $20

Winter fir natural hand and dish soap at L’avant Collective in Seattle. lavantcollective.com | $58 for the set

Ceramic mug from Maiden Noir in Seattle. maidennoir.com | $65

Washington volcanoes topographic coaster set by SML, available at Butter Home in Seattle. butterhomeseattle.com | $35

Marble and wood cutting board available at Calm Living in Redmond, calmliving.com | $58

Marble bowl set from Calm Living Redmond. calmliving.com | $60

Deluxe Surprise Ball from Flora and Henri in Seattle. florahenri.com | $27

Atlas Mills pepper mill from Flora and Henri in Seattle. florahenri.com | $80

Seattle’s Portmanteau Home “Japan” and “Korea” organic cotton blend tea towels. portmanteauhome.com | $12 each

Cabincore gift box Washington state style. madeinwashington.com | $195