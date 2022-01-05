The holidays might be over, but thereʼs really no mandate that demands we give gifts only on special occasions. Maybe you want to welcome a new client. Perhaps youʼd like to thank a longtime purchaser for their loyalty. Or maybe you just want to tell your employees their hard work is valued on a random Tuesday. Whatever the reason, donʼt wait to show your appreciation. Hereʼs a gift guide featuring curated items from regional makers and shops to get you started.
Playing cards from Pendleton at The Village at Totem Lake in Kirkland. pendleton.com | $20
Winter fir natural hand and dish soap at L’avant Collective in Seattle. lavantcollective.com | $58 for the set
Ceramic mug from Maiden Noir in Seattle. maidennoir.com | $65
Washington volcanoes topographic coaster set by SML, available at Butter Home in Seattle. butterhomeseattle.com | $35
Marble and wood cutting board available at Calm Living in Redmond, calmliving.com | $58
Marble bowl set from Calm Living Redmond. calmliving.com | $60
Deluxe Surprise Ball from Flora and Henri in Seattle. florahenri.com | $27
Atlas Mills pepper mill from Flora and Henri in Seattle. florahenri.com | $80
Seattle’s Portmanteau Home “Japan” and “Korea” organic cotton blend tea towels. portmanteauhome.com | $12 each
Cabincore gift box Washington state style. madeinwashington.com | $195