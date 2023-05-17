After several years of dressing down for Zoom meetings, considering what to wear as you return to the office can be a jarring task. Luckily, you need only look at the recent designs shown at fashion weeks around the world to know that power dressing is back, and sweats are out. This does not mean you must sacrifice comfort for style, thanks to these local designers and boutique purveyors.
Powerful blazer jackets with wide lapels and strong shoulders were all over the runway this season, so stocking a few of these in neutral colors such as black, beige, and navy means you will be well-suited to lead your next meeting. This Heartloom blazer made with 100% linen is giving equal parts comfort and boss-babe attitude.
Smith & Main | $169
Spring weather can be unpredictable in the Pacific Northwest, so snag a sturdy piece of outerwear, like this trench jacket from Purpose Boutique. Stay on trend by opting for an oversized design offering that “it-girl” look and practical protection during your commute.
Purpose Boutique | $120
Ditching the standard button-up shirt and favoring a blouse or sweater with softer lines and unique design details is the ultimate power move, such as this cozy number from local designer Alicia Peru.
Alicia Peru | $350
Just because you are spending more time at the office does not mean you have to sacrifice going to the gym, happy hour at your favorite bar, or other habits you picked up while working from home. What it does mean is that you will need a good-sized bag to take you from day to play, such as this textured tote from Vince Camuto. Pro-tip: Opt for a design with leather materials and metal hardware for a professional office-ready look.
Nordstrom | $228