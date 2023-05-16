On the Books: Take a Shelfie

COVID-19-imposed isolation was a boon for the book industry, and not only because lockdown boredom made us want to read more. It also led to the rise of the “shelfie,” when every pundit interview, Zoom meeting, or virtual conference keynote was done before a bibliographical background. We started arranging our books by size, color, or title. We arranged them alongside stylish accessories and eclectic bric-a-brac. These days, our carefully curated scenery reflects our personalities, priorities, and values. Here are some books that can be spied while chatting with us.
'A Hidden Force: Unlocking the Potential of Neurodiversity at Work' by Ed Thompson
Much emphasis has been placed lately on diversity in the workplace, and rightly so. Companies are increasingly doing more to make the workplace more equitable for marginalized groups from myriad backgrounds and experiences. In “A Hidden Force,” author Ed Thompson succinctly homes in on one such group: neurodivergent employees. In this critical 304-page guide, Thompson discusses how neurodiverse brains process information differently, what impacts their motivation and productivity, how to create an inclusive and accepting environment, and the ways neurodiverse talent benefits an entire enterprise. Fast Company Press | $19.95
'Become the Fire: Transform Life’s Chaos into Business and Personal Success' by Elisa A. Schmitz
Being a single mother is hard enough without the added trials that come with starting a successful business. For Latina mompreneur Elisa A. Schmitz, health battles, a changing business marketplace, and uncomfortable encounters with investors were just some of the minefields she traversed as she founded her business, 30seconds.com. “One investor told me that, despite my track record, he would never invest in a female founder; another called me ‘baby’; and yet another invited me out for drinks after my pitch,” Schmitz said. In “Become the Fire,” Schmitz advises readers to define success, embrace failure, and surround themselves with people who share their values. New World Library | $19.95
'Grow: The Essential Guide to Getting Promoted' by Randy Ornstein with Hayley Ornstein
For anyone who has ever wondered how an employee can go from an unpaid intern to leader of the company, this book discusses the hallmarks of such a worker. In fact, author Randy Ornstein’s career saw a similar trajectory as he rocketed up the ranks at Anheuser-Busch InBev, getting promoted seven times throughout his career. This book is jam-packed with the daily best practices — including maximizing meetings, presenting like a pro, solving problems, managing messages, and more, that helped Ornstein, and those he has mentored, stop asking for raises and start getting offered promotions. River Grove Books | $16.95