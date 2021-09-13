This month, we have books to help professionals feel empowered in business and in life. Whether readers are looking to make sense of the statistics they encounter or hope to find a primer for infusing humor into the boardroom, weʼve got recommendations for that.
The Data Detective: Ten Easy Rules to Make Sense of Statistics
Whether it’s the newest COVID-19 numbers, polling data in the latest political race, or figures related to our jobs, we frequently are bombarded by facts and figures in our daily lives. For statistics nerds, this is just business as usual, but for the rest of us, this constant data dump can be downright daunting. Cue financial columnist Tim Harford’s newest book, The Data Detective: Ten Easy Rules to Make Sense of Statistics. Harford pulls from his career studying the economy and its many nuanced numbers to bring readers this easy-to-understand guide to all things statistical.
Riverhead Books | $28
Humor, Seriously: Why Humor is a Secret Weapon in Business and Life
There is a subtle science to striking a balance between constantly cracking dad jokes at the water cooler and being that person who’s all business and is always sporting a “resting boss face.” After all, the right amount of humor can land jobs, close deals, and motivate workers if wielded correctly. Fortunately, this is a science that authors Jennifer Aaker and Naomi Bagdonas unpack in their light guide to harnessing humor and using it with purpose in business and life. In writing this book, these two used the same findings drawn from behavioral scientists, comedians, and business leaders that they use to teach their “Humor: Serious Business” course at Stanford University.
Currency | $28
The Queer Advantage: Conversations with LGBTQ+ Leaders on the Power of Identity
An empowering anthology of stories, whether the reader is part of the LGBTQ+ community or is a cis, straight ally, The Queer Advantage: Conversations with LGBTQ+ Leaders on the Power of Identity is chock-full of folks who credit their queer identity with giving them an edge on their path to success. Author and founder of the fashion department at GQ Andrew Gelwicks uses interviews with trailblazers like George Takei, Michael Kors, Ali Krieger, and more to illustrate how queer people lead and succeed in business, sports, and entertainment.
Hachette Go | $30