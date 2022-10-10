Are you in need of a little professional advice? Whether you want to be a better leader, make more meaningful business connections, or vanquish workplace anxiety, this monthʼs recommendations are sure to help bolster confidence on and off the clock.
Build for Tomorrow: An Action Plan for Embracing Change, Adapting Fast, and Future-Proofing Your Career by Jason Feifer
Jason Feifer’s life and career have been full of “wouldn’t-go-back moments,” which he defines as “when we find something that is so valuable that we wouldn’t want to go back to a time before we had it.” As editor in chief of Entrepreneur magazine and host of two popular business-centric podcasts, Feifer has watched the world’s greatest CEOs and businesspeople experience such moments and has seen many in his own career, too. In Build for Tomorrow, Feifer distills these learned lessons into tools to inspire confidence and develop resiliency, and in so doing delivers readers to the other side of those “wouldn’t-go-back moments.” Harmony | $27.99
Take Your Lunch Break: Helpful Tips for Relieving Work-Related Stress by Massoma Alam Chohan
Anyone in the corporate world knows that the first thing sacrificed in the face of a looming deadline is lunch. For folks with anxiety, that inclination to forgo mealtimes while under pressure is even more likely, according to author Massoma Alam Chohan. Chohan is an industrial and organizational psychologist and speaker who spent two years as an intern with the United Nations at the International Council of Psychologists and the Department of Public Information. In Take Your Lunch Break, Chohan offers solutions to this mealtime conundrum as well as other challenges, like easing tension among coworkers, reducing burnout, and soothing that nagging performance anxiety. New Degree Press | $18.99
The 2-Hour Cocktail Party: How to Build Big Relationships with Small Gatherings by Nick Gray
Remembering a time when gatherings were the norm, one might recall that the cocktail party is the ultimate playground upon which to forge connections, close business deals, and bolster one’s career. However, we’ve all been in pandemic-necessitated isolation so long that we’ve forgotten how to throw such a fête. Cue this well-timed read from the party host New York magazine says can throw a “culturally significant party,” Nick Gray. With detailed guidelines and preparty checklists, Gray informs the reader how to plan a well-timed shindig, get RSVPs that stick, and even how to partake in the dreaded cocktail party small talk. Lioncrest Publishing | $17.99
When They Win, You Win: Being a Great Manager is Simpler Thank You Think by Russ Laraway
The title of Russ Laraway’s recent release pretty much says it all: “Being a great manager is simpler than you think.” The solution, Laraway says, is all about focusing on the employee experience. This can be done by setting clear directions, hosting routine coaching sessions, and checking in with employees’ long-term aspirations — a process Laraway expounds in this 304-page guide. The result? Happy workers who are more engaged and productive. And Laraway would know — his leadership experience dates to his days as a company commander in the U.S. Marine Corps and extends through successful stints at companies including Google, Twitter, and Qualtrics. St. Martin’s Press | $28.99