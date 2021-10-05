The arrival of COVID-19 brought with it the downfall of business networking as we know it.
Perfectly timed business and wellness book Social Chemistry: Decoding the Patterns of Human Connections by Yale professor Marissa King uses neuroscience, psychology, and network analytics to help readers once again construct productive relationships in their personal and professional lives.
As King explains, there are three types of networking roles — the expansionist, the broker, and the convener. King then uses real-world examples of such networkers — like Vernon Jordan, Yo-Yo Ma, and Anna Wintour — to reinforce these archetypes so readers can better understand their social roles and make top-notch connections.
Dutton | $28